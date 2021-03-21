Saudi Aramco Profits Fall by More Than Half

Saudi Aramco, the state-run Saudi Arabian oil company and the world’s largest exporter of crude oil, saw its net profits fall by 44.4% in 2020 due to lower crude prices, a result of lower global demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced on Sunday that it had a net income of $49 billion for 2020, which is down from $88.2 billion in 2019. It announced that its dividend for 2002 would be $75 billion, to which it had committed before the extent of the pandemic was known and which is more than its earnings for the year.

Crude oil prices have risen in the last week, which is a positive sign, but there is no guarantee that the prices will remain higher.