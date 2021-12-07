This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Aramco Signs $15.5 Billion Gas Pipeline Deal
Saudi Aramco oil pipelines in the Arabian Gulf coastal city of Jubail. (Suresh Babunair/Panoramio)
News Updates
Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco Signs $15.5 Billion Gas Pipeline Deal

The Media Line Staff
12/07/2021

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company and the world’s biggest, announced that it has signed a $15.5 billion lease and leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and the state-backed Hassana Investment Co. The deal waws signed on Monday and announced by the company late on Monday night.

A new subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, will lease usage rights in Aramco’s gas pipeline network and lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period under the new deal, Saudi Aramco said in a statement. Aramco will hold a 51 %  stake in the subsidiary, BlackRock and Hassana will hold a 49% stake. .

It is the second infrastructure deal for the state-owned company in the last year. In June, Aramco sold a 49% stake in its oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion.

The agreement falls in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Vision 2030” reform program, under which  the kingdom is working to diversify its economy. Aramco has said it plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2050.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.