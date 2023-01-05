Saudi Authorities Thwart Drug-Smuggling Bid Worth Millions

Saudi Arabia’s drug control agency says authorities have seized more than 3 million amphetamine pills that were hidden in a truck in order to be smuggled into the country.

The Arab News website said that three Saudi nationals were arrested as part of the operation, which was carried out in association with the tax authority. The three now face legal measures and have been referred to the country’s public prosecutors, said Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, the spokesman for the drug control agency.

The tablets cost between $10-25, with the total haul having a street value of $30-76 million, according to the International Addiction Review Journal.

A similar move to smuggle amphetamine tablets in the kingdom was foiled in November, when authorities found more than 2 million pills hidden in a shipment of wooden planks for use in kitchens, the Saudi Press Agency said. Four people were arrested in Riyadh over the incident.