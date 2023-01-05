It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Authorities Thwart Drug-Smuggling Bid Worth Millions
Officers of the Directorate of Narcotics Control of Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry sort through tablets of captagon seized during a special operation in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on March 1, 2022. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
drug trafficking
Drug smuggling
Riyadh

Saudi Authorities Thwart Drug-Smuggling Bid Worth Millions

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2023

Saudi Arabia’s drug control agency says authorities have seized more than 3 million amphetamine pills that were hidden in a truck in order to be smuggled into the country.

The Arab News website said that three Saudi nationals were arrested as part of the operation, which was carried out in association with the tax authority. The three now face legal measures and have been referred to the country’s public prosecutors, said Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, the spokesman for the drug control agency.

The tablets cost between $10-25, with the total haul having a street value of $30-76 million, according to the International Addiction Review Journal.

A similar move to smuggle amphetamine tablets in the kingdom was foiled in November, when authorities found more than 2 million pills hidden in a shipment of wooden planks for use in kitchens, the Saudi Press Agency said. Four people were arrested in Riyadh over the incident.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.