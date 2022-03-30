The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Saudi Coalition Declares Ramadan Truce in Yemen
Children look on as smoke billows above the residential area following airstrikes of the Saudi-led coalition targeting Houthi-held military positions on March 7, 2021 in Sanaa, Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
News Updates
saudi coalition
Yemen Civil War
Truce
Ramadan

Saudi Coalition Declares Ramadan Truce in Yemen

The Media Line Staff
03/30/2022

The Saudi-led coalition in support of the internationally recognized government of Yemen declared a truce for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. The coalition’s military operations were to be halted from Wednesday, two days before the start of Ramadan.

The announcement of the truce came on Tuesday, the same day as a Gulf Cooperation Council summit on the Yemen civil war. The Houthi rebels boycotted the summit since it was not held in a neutral country. Such cease-fires have been put into effect for Ramadan in the past.

The decision came amid efforts by the United Nations to end the war in Yemen and reach a political solution. The United Nations has called for a temporary cease-fire during Ramadan in exchange for allowing ships carrying fuel to dock the Hodeidah port, currently in Houthi hands, and a small number of commercial flights to operate from Sanaa airport, also controlled by the Houthis.

The Houthis have in recent weeks stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabian targets. On Friday, the Houthis struck a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah, causing a huge fire in a storage tank. The Saudis responded by pounding the Houthi capital of Sanaa, after which the Houthis called a unilateral three-day cease-fire.

