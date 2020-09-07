Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Court Orders 8 Imprisoned for Khashoggi Killing
Security footage shows Jamal Khashoggi (right) entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, the last time he was ever seen. (Screenshot/YouTube)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Jamal Khashoggi
Istanbul consulate
prison sentences
Middle East
Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Court Orders 8 Imprisoned for Khashoggi Killing

The Media Line Staff
09/07/2020

A Saudi Arabian court has handed down prison terms for eight defendants tried in the presumed killing and dismemberment of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 at the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate. Five defendants who had been condemned to die before having their death sentences commuted – reportedly at the request of the Khashoggi family – were given prison terms of 20 years. One defendant was sentenced to 10 years and the final two were given seven years. The defendants have never been officially identified. Khashoggi never emerged from the consulate after being filmed entering to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage. Turkish media later reported that recordings from inside the building – apparently obtained by Turkish Intelligence – indicated a scuffle, strangulation and finally physical dismemberment. A body was never found. Numerous intelligence services believe the killing was ordered personally by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who insists it was a rogue operation by Saudi operatives.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.