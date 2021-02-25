Saudi Crown Prince Has Successful Surgery

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had surgery to remove his appendix, the Saudi Press Agency reported late Wednesday night. The laparoscopic surgery on Wednesday morning took place at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh. He was discharged later the same day, according to the report. The crown prince is the de facto ruler of the country.

A declassified U.S. intelligence report is expected to be released on Thursday that reportedly finds the crown prince approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.