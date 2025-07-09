Saudi Crown Prince, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hold First Talks Since Iran-Israel Conflict

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Jeddah on Tuesday, marking the first visit by a senior Iranian official to Saudi Arabia since the recent 12-day air conflict between Iran and Israel. The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to ease regional tensions and rebuild diplomatic channels between the two rival powers.

According to Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA, the leaders discussed bilateral ties and recent developments across the Middle East. Araghchi’s visit came as he returned from a trip to Brazil, and it is part of Tehran’s push to engage neighboring countries in talks aimed at regional stability.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Araghchi held “fruitful” discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman. The Iranian diplomat’s trip to the Gulf kingdom is the most high-profile since Iran and Saudi Arabia began a cautious thaw in relations brokered by China in 2023, which restored formal diplomatic ties after years of estrangement.

The backdrop to this meeting is Iran’s brief but intense air war with Israel in June, known in Israel as Operation Rising Lion. The conflict, triggered by escalating attacks on Iranian and Israeli assets across the region, raised fears of a wider war. Although fighting has stopped, tensions remain high as both countries rebuild their defense posture and regional alliances.

Tehran has emphasized diplomacy in recent weeks, signaling interest in preventing further escalation. The Saudi government, meanwhile, has sought to position itself as a regional stabilizer, leveraging its diplomatic relationships with both Western powers and key regional actors, such as Iran.