Saudi Crown Prince MBS, Chinese President Xi Speak About Iran Follow-up
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammad bib Salman
Xi Jinping
China

The Media Line Staff
03/28/2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone and discussed a follow-up to the Chinese-backed reconciliation agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to  Chinese state media.

CCTV reported Tuesday that Xi said “it is hoped that Saudi Arabia and Iran will uphold the spirit of good neighborliness and continue to improve their relations on the basis of the results of their talks in Beijing.” Xi also said that China is ready to continue to support the follow-up Saudi-Iranian talks, according to the report.

The crown prince “expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the Chinese initiative to support the development of good neighborly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed earlier this month under the auspices of China to renew diplomatic ties and reopen their respective missions after seven years of tensions.

