Saudi Crown Prince MbS Offers To Mediate in Call With Zelenskyy

Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and during the conversation “emphasized the kingdom’s position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the kingdom’s readiness to continue the efforts of mediation,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

During the Saturday phone call, the two leaders “agreed to interact in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war,” Zelenskyy tweeted, though the Saudi dispatch made no mention of the topic. Saudi Arabia helped Russia and Ukraine reach a prisoner swap deal last month.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Zelenskyy thanked the crown prince for its vote on a resolution to support Ukraine at the recent United Nations General Assembly meeting as well as for its humanitarian aid package of about $400 million.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of helping Russia by leading the OPEC+ countries in taking a decision to cut its oil production, which could send oil prices much higher and help Russia finance its war against Ukraine.