Saudi Crown Prince Says Kingdom to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2060
Saudi Aramco oil pipelines in the Arabian Gulf coastal city of Jubail. (Suresh Babunair/Panoramio)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince Says Kingdom to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2060

The Media Line Staff
10/24/2021

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom is planning to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060. This will be done under the kingdom’s circular carbon economy program while also maintaining its “leading role in strengthening security and stability of global oil markets.”

He made his comments Saturday at the Saudi Green Initiative conference, ahead of the COP26, the United Nations climate conference that will be held in Glasgow starting on November 1.

The crown prince is working to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, which currently relies heavily on oil.

Also on Saturday, Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, announced that the company would achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2050, while also expanding its maximum sustained production capacity to 13 million barrels per day.

The United Arab Emirates earlier this month announced a plan for net zero emissions by 2050.

