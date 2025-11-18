Saudi Crown Prince Seeks Abraham Accords With Palestinian State Requirement, Pledges Gaza Reconstruction Aid

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Trump Tuesday during his first visit to the White House in seven years that Riyadh “wants to be part of the Abraham Accords,” but with a “path to the two-state solution.”

Trump later told reporters he had discussed the possibility of normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia and received a favorable reaction.

In addition, the crown prince said Riyadh will “definitely help” the reconstruction of Gaza by providing funds, which President Trump added will “be a lot.”

During a question-and-answer session in the Oval Office, the president said, “The Palestinians are doing very well … We’re working very closely with a lot of people that make everybody happy, including Israel, the Palestinians and everybody.”

The US is also prepared to approve the sale of advanced American fighter aircraft to the kingdom. The president remarked, “As far as I’m concerned, I think they are both at a level where they should get top-of-the-line (F-35s),” referring to Israel and Saudi Arabia as key partners.

One potential obstacle to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repeated objections to the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, on Tuesday, the premier welcomed the UN Security Council’s approval of President Trump’s postwar proposal for Gaza, despite provisions in the text for a two-state solution.

Regarding the Trump administration’s proposed sale of F-35 fighter planes to Riyadh, Israeli officials expressed concern over losing their qualitative military edge in the region, and in the past, Jerusalem has blocked the sale of advanced aircraft to Turkey and the UAE.