Saudi Customs Stops Smuggling of 4.5 Million Amphetamine Pills

An attempt to smuggle more than 4.5 million pills of the amphetamine known as Captagon into Saudi Arabia was thwarted by the kingdom’s customs agents.

The pills were discovered in a shipment of oranges waiting to enter the country through the port in Jeddah, state television first reported.

Over the weekend, Saudi authorities seized some 14.4 million amphetamine pills hidden in shipment of iron plates from Lebanon. The discovery comes on the heels of the 5.3 million Captagon pills hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon in April, when Saudi Arabia temporarily banned imports from the country.