Saudi, Egypt Single Out Iran in Joint Call for Regional Peace
Saudi King Salman and Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. (Getty Images)
Sara Miller
01/13/2023

Saudi Arabia and Egypt have urged Iran to meet its international obligations and end its quest for nuclear weapons in order for the Middle East region to see true peace.

The two countries made the joint statement following a meeting in Riyadh on Thursday between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Arab News reported,

The statement called on Tehran to cease meddling in the domestic affairs of other nations in the Middle East, such as its support for armed groups in Lebanon and Syria, as well its threats to harmonious maritime activities.

The ministers also discussed greater bilateral cooperation and coordination, the report said. They also highlighted the need for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would see the creation of “an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.”

