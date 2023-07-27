Donate
Saudi F-15SA Fighter Jet Downed in Training
An F-15SA makes its first flight over St. Louis on Feb. 20, 2013. (Kevin Flynn/Boeing)
Royal Saudi Air Force
F-15
King Khalid Air Base
airplane crash

Saudi F-15SA Fighter Jet Downed in Training

The Media Line Staff
07/27/2023

experienced a tragic setback Wednesday, as

A state-of-the-art Saudi Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter jet crashed during a training exercise Wednesday near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, according to the Saudi Defense Ministry.

The crash claimed the lives of the aircraft’s crew, the exact number of which was not disclosed. The location of the accident is approximately 800 kilometers southwest of Riyadh, the nation’s capital. Ministry spokesman Turki Al-Malki confirmed the incident, announcing that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap. The F-15SA is a two-seat variant of the robust fighter jet.

