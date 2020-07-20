Donate
Light Theme
Log In
King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (left) is shown conferring with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Mohammed bin Salman’s Twitter account)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
King Salman
gall bladder
hospitalized
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
succession

Saudi King Becomes Second Aging Gulf Leader to be Hospitalized

The Media Line Staff
07/20/2020

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, 84, has been hospitalized with a gall bladder inflammation, the state news agency SPA reported on Monday. He joins on the region’s sick list Kuwait’s emir, 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah, who underwent surgery for an unspecified ailment on Sunday, having been hospitalized the day before. Both lead countries that rely almost exclusively on carbon energy resources for income and suffer from spiraling debt due to historically low oil prices, mostly due to the coronavirus epidemic, which has hit both nations hard. Salman’s health is closely monitored by analysts. He apparently will be the last leader among the sons of the founder of Saudi Arabia, which is one of the world’s largest oil-producers and boasts one of the region’s largest economies. Waiting in the wings is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who, in playing a major role in running the kingdom, has already generated numerous controversies. They include his handling of the war against Houthi rebels in Yemen, his policies on domestic human rights, a recent economic war with Russia that contributed to the deep dip in oil prices, and the killing of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.