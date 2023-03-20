Saudi King Formally Invites Iran’s Raisi for Visit to Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit him in Riyadh following a China-brokered deal to reestablish diplomatic ties between the two countries. Raisi’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs Mohammad Jamshidi said that the king sent a formal letter of invitation to the Iranian president and that “Raisi welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation.” The Saudis have not confirmed the letter.

The two countries restored diplomatic ties after seven years on March 10 in Beijing.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that the two countries had agreed to hold a meeting at the foreign minister level. Three possible locations had been proposed, though the foreign minister did not name the locations or when such a meeting would take place.