Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi King Formally Invites Iran’s Raisi for Visit to Riyadh
Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, in a photo from Nov. 20, 2016. (Mostafameraji/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
King Salman
invitation
Ebrahim Raisi

Saudi King Formally Invites Iran’s Raisi for Visit to Riyadh

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2023

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit him in Riyadh following a China-brokered deal to reestablish diplomatic ties between the two countries. Raisi’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs Mohammad Jamshidi said that the king sent a formal letter of invitation to the Iranian president and that “Raisi welcomed the invitation and stressed Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation.” The Saudis have not confirmed the letter.

The two countries restored diplomatic ties after seven years on March 10 in Beijing.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that the two countries had agreed to hold a meeting at the foreign minister level. Three possible locations had been proposed, though the foreign minister did not name the locations or when such a meeting would take place.

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.