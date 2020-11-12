Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi King Says Time to Focus on Iranian Dangers
Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz addresses the Shura Council by video link, telling its members about the threats posed by Iran. (Saudi Press Agency)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Abdulaziz
Shura Council
Iran
instability
Ballistic Missiles
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Middle East

Saudi King Says Time to Focus on Iranian Dangers

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2020

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz has called on the international community to take a “decisive stance” against Iran and the dangers it poses. “The kingdom stresses the dangers of Iran’s regional project, its interference in other countries, its fostering of terrorism [and] its fanning the flames of sectarianism, and calls for a decisive stance from the international community against Iran that guarantees a drastic handling of its efforts to obtain weapons of mass destruction and develop its ballistic missiles program,” the king told the Shura Council, a 150-member body consisting of his top advisers. The remarks were part of an annual address, the transcript of which was published by the official Saudi news agency early on Thursday. With these words, Salman has brought Saudi Arabia’s outlook in line with that of US President Donald Trump, who in 2018 pulled the United States out of a 2015 multilateral agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The US leader said the agreement, reached under the Obama administration, did not go far enough, most notably in regulating Tehran’s development of ballistic missiles. It is unclear how this approach will correlate with that of the next American administration, with President-elect Joe Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, said to be interested in re-entering the Iran accord, although with changes.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.