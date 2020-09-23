Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Saudi King Slams Iran, Hizbullah during UN Address
Saudi King Slams Iran, Hizbullah during UN Address

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2020

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz blasted Iran on Wednesday during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. “Our experience with the Iranian regime has taught us that partial solutions and appeasement did not stop its threats to international peace and security,” Salman said in his prerecorded speech. He was referring to the 2015 nuclear accord aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, accusing the Islamic Republic of using the deal – from which the US withdrew in 2018 – to “intensify its expansionist activities, create its terrorist networks and use terrorism.” He also lambasted Hizbullah, the Iran-backed Shi’ite political party/militia in Lebanon, saying the devastating August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port was “a result of the hegemony of Hezbollah… over the decision-making process in Lebanon by force of arms.” The explosion has been blamed on some 2,700 tons of highly volatile ammonium nitrate stored at the port – some say by Hizbullah. “This terrorist organization must be disarmed,” Salman added.

