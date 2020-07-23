Donate
Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Saudi King Undergoes Gallbladder Surgery

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2020

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud underwent surgery on Thursday to remove his gallbladder, according to the state news agency SPA. The surgery was defined as a success although the king will have to remain hospitalized in Riyadh for further treatment. He was admitted on Monday. US President Donald Trump called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king’s son and designated successor, after the surgery. SPA said that in addition to discussing Salman’s health, they spoke about developments in the region and around the world. The king is the second Gulf leader to undergo emergency surgery this week. Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jabar al-Sabah, was flown to the United States on Thursday morning for unspecified medical treatment after undergoing surgery on Sunday, according to KUNA, the Gulf nation’s state-run news agency. No specific ailments were disclosed.

