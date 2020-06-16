Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Smoke rises near the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Tuesday afternoon following airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
YEMEN
Saudi Arabia
Houthi rebels
Sunni
Shiite
Iran
airstrike
Missile
Drones
Saudi-led coalition

Saudi-led Coalition Downs Houthi Missile Fired from Yemen

The Media Line Staff
06/16/2020

A Saudi-led coalition of Sunni states backing the internationally recognized government of Yemen says its forces have shot down a ballistic missile launched toward southern Saudi Arabia by Shi’ite Houthi rebels. The Iran-backed Houthis, who dislodged Yemen’s government from the capital Sanaa five years ago, are accused of having fired the missile on Tuesday after launching drones toward Saudi territory on Monday night. The coalition claims to have downed the drones. A spokesman for the Houthis issued a statement on Twitter saying the nighttime drone attack came in response to coalition airstrikes. Houthi health sources said a Monday airstrike by the coalition killed 13 people, including several children. The Reuters news agency spoke with people in Sanaa, citing them as reporting several additional airstrikes on Tuesday to the west and south of the city, which the coalition later confirmed as having been undertaken by its aircraft.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.