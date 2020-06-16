Saudi-led Coalition Downs Houthi Missile Fired from Yemen

A Saudi-led coalition of Sunni states backing the internationally recognized government of Yemen says its forces have shot down a ballistic missile launched toward southern Saudi Arabia by Shi’ite Houthi rebels. The Iran-backed Houthis, who dislodged Yemen’s government from the capital Sanaa five years ago, are accused of having fired the missile on Tuesday after launching drones toward Saudi territory on Monday night. The coalition claims to have downed the drones. A spokesman for the Houthis issued a statement on Twitter saying the nighttime drone attack came in response to coalition airstrikes. Houthi health sources said a Monday airstrike by the coalition killed 13 people, including several children. The Reuters news agency spoke with people in Sanaa, citing them as reporting several additional airstrikes on Tuesday to the west and south of the city, which the coalition later confirmed as having been undertaken by its aircraft.