Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Hits 3 Explosive Drones

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Wednesday that it destroyed three Houthi-flown explosive drones in Yemeni airspace, which were aimed at civilian targets. The interception comes a day after shrapnel from another destroyed Houthi drone, which targeted Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, injured eight people on the ground and damaged an airplane. The Houthis have not commented on the incidents. The US condemned the targeting of the Saudi airport and called on the Houthis to honor a cease-fire and engage in peace negotiations.