Saudi-Led Coalition Launches Air Strikes on Houthis in Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition in support of the internationally recognized government of Yemen launched air strikes on the capital of Sanaa on Sunday, which is controlled by the rebel Houthis. The air strikes on Sunday came after the coalition intercepted several drones launched by the Houthis, including at least five fired at Saudi Arabia.

The drones were aimed at civilian areas, Reuters reported, citing Saudi state media. The Houthis have increased their missile and drone attacks inside Saudi Arabia.

There were at least seven air strikes launched Sunday on Sanaa, Houthi media reported.