"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Saudi Coalition Launches Airstrikes on Houthi-Held Areas in Yemen
Smoke billows above the capital Sanaa following airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition targeting Houthi-held military positions on March 7, 2021. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
News Updates
Houthis
YEMEN
Airstrikes

Saudi Coalition Launches Airstrikes on Houthi-Held Areas in Yemen

Uri Cohen
03/22/2021

The coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia fighting the Houthis over control of Yemen conducted widespread airstrikes Monday, targeting drone assembly plants and facilities housing missiles in the capital Sanaa.

According to the United Nations, the raid  also struck a port held by the Houthis, a warehouse and civilian buildings, injuring several citizens.

The Iran-backed Houthi government, which ousted then-president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in 2014, called the attack “an economic warfare [waged] against the Yemeni people.”

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015, and has since battled the Houthis, recently sustaining repeated drone and missile attacks in Riyadh and other cities. US President Joe Biden has promised to protect the kingdom from the Shiite group’s violence, but has at the same time ended US support for the coalition and removed the terrorist designation placed on the Houthis by his predecessor during his final days in office.

