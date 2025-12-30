Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Emirati Ships in Yemen Port 

A Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government announced that its warplanes bombed weapons and military equipment in the port of Mukalla, southern Yemen. The equipment had arrived on two Emirati ships that had departed from the port of Fujairah in the UAE and docked in Mukalla.

According to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, quoting the coalition’s spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki: “On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 27–28, 2025, two ships arriving from the port of Fujairah entered the port of Mukalla without obtaining official permits from the Joint Forces Command of the coalition.”

“The crews of the two ships disabled their tracking systems and unloaded a large quantity of weapons and armored vehicles to support the Southern Transitional Council forces in the eastern Yemeni governorates of Hadramawt and Al-Mahra, with the aim of escalating the conflict. This constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and the efforts to reach a peaceful solution, as well as a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015).”

Al-Maliki said the operation followed a request from the chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council for the coalition to take necessary military steps to protect civilians in Hadramawt and al-Mahra. He said the weapons posed a growing threat to security and stability, prompting coalition air forces to act.

“Based on the request of the chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to the coalition forces to take all necessary military measures to protect civilians in the governorates of Hadramawt and al-Mahra,” al-Maliki said, the coalition carried out “a limited military operation” targeting weapons and combat vehicles unloaded from the two ships at the port of Mukalla.

He added that the strike was conducted only after the unloading was documented and said the operation complied with international humanitarian law.

The statement continued with Al-Maliki saying the coalition remains focused on lowering tensions and maintaining calm in Hadramawt and al-Mahra, while preventing any foreign military assistance to Yemeni factions without coordination with the internationally recognized government and the coalition, adding that the goal is “ensuring the success of the Kingdom and the coalition’s efforts to achieve security and stability and prevent the conflict from escalating.”