Saudi Man Attacks Guard at France’s Jeddah Consulate
France’s consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is shown after the October 29 attack. (Mohammed Ahmed/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
France
Jeddah
Consulate
knife
guard
cartoons
Prophet Mohammad
Middle East

Saudi Man Attacks Guard at France’s Jeddah Consulate

The Media Line Staff
10/29/2020

A Saudi man with a knife attacked and wounded a security guard at the French consulate in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Thursday before being arrested. Police in the western province of Mecca, where Jeddah is located, issued a statement saying the guard suffered “minor injuries” and that “legal action” was being taken against the perpetrator. According to the police, the attacker was a Saudi national. The nationality of the guard was not mentioned. France’s embassy in Riyadh later said the guard had been taken to a hospital although his life was not in danger. “The French Embassy strongly condemns this attack against a diplomatic outpost, which nothing can justify,” it said in a statement. The embassy urged French nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise “extreme vigilance.” France is facing growing anger over satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed after a teacher was beheaded on a suburban street near Paris for having shown the cartoons during a class on freedom of speech.

