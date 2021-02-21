Saudi Military Opens to Women

The Saudi Arabian military on Sunday opened up to women recruits, the Arab News reported. Women can now apply using the same portal as men to serve as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services, according to the report.

Females ages 17-40 with at least a high school education and who are holders of an independent national identity card are eligible to apply. Applicants can not be married to non-Saudi citizens and cannot be government employees.

Saudi Arabia first announced in 2019 that women would be able to serve in the military, as part of a program of social reform. A women’s section in the military was established in 2020.