Saudi Outlet Releases What It Claims Is US-Iran MoU; Some Terms Disputed, Israel Denied Access 

Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya published what it said was the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, although some terms have been disputed by President Trump and US officials. Earlier on Tuesday, N12 reported Israel was denied access to the MoU after a request to see it.

N12 reported Tuesday that Israel requested access to the memorandum but was denied and still does not know the full contents of the agreement expected to be signed Friday in Switzerland.

The Saudi-owned broadcaster reported that the document calls for an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. It also states that the United States would lift its naval blockade on Iran, prevent “any interference” related to the matter and withdraw all US forces from the region within one month of a final agreement. Iran, in turn, would reopen the Strait of Hormuz within the same period.

Al Arabiya further reported that the proposal includes a reconstruction plan for Iran worth at least $300 billion funded by the United States and its “regional partners,” the removal of all US, United Nations and International Atomic Energy Agency sanctions following implementation of a final agreement, authorization for Iranian oil exports and the release of all frozen Iranian funds.

The reported text states that Iran would commit to never producing nuclear weapons, while the issue of enriched uranium would be resolved in a future final agreement. Until then, Iran’s nuclear program would remain unchanged.

The terms published by Al Arabiya closely resemble a 14-point proposal circulated by Iranian media prior to the ceasefire. President Donald Trump characterized that version of the proposal as “fake news.”

Several specific terms mentioned in the Saudi report have been denied by President Trump and US officials.

On Tuesday, the president rejected a Financial Times report that his administration would support a privately funded $300 billion reconstruction initiative for Iran.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!” Trump wrote on social media.

Additionally, in an interview on PBS, President Trump denied that Lebanon was included in the Iran ceasefire. When asked for a reason why Lebanon was excluded, Trump said it was because of the Hezbollah terror organization.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz released a joint statement on Monday that Israel would not retreat from its positions in Lebanon and would continue to defend its northern border.