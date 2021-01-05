This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Saudi-Qatar Border Now Open, Egypt Ready to Open Airspace
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Border
Egypt
Gulf Cooperation Council

Saudi-Qatar Border Now Open, Egypt Ready to Open Airspace

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2021

The border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is now open, though no one appears to have passed through it as of Tuesday morning, Al Jazeera reported. Customs officials were on duty and immigration counters open at the crossing, according to the report.

The announcement that Saudi Arabia would open land its borders and airspace to Qatar came on Monday night, hours before the start of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s annual summit, where a resolution to the conflict between Qatar and a Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries is high on the agenda.

On Tuesday, the Dubai-based Al Arabiya news channel reported citing unnamed sources that Egypt, the non-GCC member of the coalition, will open its airspace to Qatar, contingent on the fulfillment of some Egyptian demands, including that Doha does not interfere in Egyptian affairs.

Egypt will not stand in the way of a reconciliation, according to the report. Egypt’s foreign minister was set to attend the summit, according to Reuters.

