Saudi Report: Hamas May Accept Disarmament and Exile Terms in Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Hamas leaders are reportedly considering concessions regarding disarmament and leadership exile in response to a proposed ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, according to Saudi-based Asharq News. The discussions, involving mediators from Egypt and Qatar, come as Israel awaits a formal response from the Palestinian armed group.

Unnamed Hamas officials told Asharq News that the group may agree to dismantle weapons manufacturing sites in Gaza, halt arms smuggling, and transfer their current weapon stockpiles to storage facilities beyond their control. These potential moves would be aimed at meeting Israel’s demand that Hamas disarm as part of a broader agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023.

The officials also indicated a possible willingness to exile a limited number of senior Hamas figures currently based in Gaza, a gesture aimed at easing Israel’s insistence that the group’s leadership leave the territory.

While these developments mark a shift in tone from the group, Hamas reportedly remains firm on one key issue: maintaining internal security in Gaza. “The movement is the only entity capable of understanding the dynamics of Gazan society and maintaining security there,” a source told Asharq News, citing the widespread humanitarian breakdown caused by months of conflict.

Israel has maintained that Hamas must not play any role in Gaza’s postwar governance, but mediators suggest this transition may take time, requiring an interim arrangement to stabilize the territory.