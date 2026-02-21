Saudi Reports IRGC Has Taken Operational Control of Hezbollah as Israeli Strikes Kill 3 of the Group’s Commanders

Iran-backed Hezbollah has come under direct operational control of officers from Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to sources cited by Saudi outlet Al-Arabiya, as Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on Saturday across Lebanon targeting what it said were Hezbollah and Hamas command facilities.

The sources said IRGC officers, some of whom recently arrived in Lebanon from Iran, have assumed responsibility for rebuilding Hezbollah’s military capabilities and have been personally briefing fighters throughout the country. According to Al-Arabiya, the Iranian officers are preparing the group for a potential war with the United States and Israel.

The report said IRGC personnel were meeting members of Hezbollah’s missile unit at a site in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley that was struck by Israel overnight. The strikes were part of a broader wave of Israeli air attacks that wounded at least 50 people and killed 12, including a senior Hezbollah officer, according to the sources cited.

Saudi television channel Al-Hadath reported that Israel Defense Forces strikes killed three Hezbollah commanders: Ali Zeid al-Mousawi, Muhammad Ibrahim al-Mousawi and Hussein Yaghi. Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported that Hussein Yaghi is the son of former Hezbollah member of parliament Muhammad Hassan Yaghi, described as one of the organization’s founders who held several senior roles, including serving as an aide to Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes on Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley killed 10 people and wounded 24 others, including three children. An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said the military targeted Hezbollah headquarters in the area. Other reports said six of those killed were Hezbollah operatives.

The IDF said additional strikes hit a command center in southern Lebanon’s Ein al-Hilweh area from which Hamas fighters were operating, alongside Hezbollah command sites in Baalbek.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli strikes, saying that “the continuation of Israeli strikes undermines diplomatic efforts to stabilize the country.” He added that “the airstrikes reflect contempt for the will of the international community and UN resolutions regarding Resolution 1701.”

His comments marked the first public response by a senior Lebanese official following the latest round of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.