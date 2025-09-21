Saudi Arabia Warns of Fallout if Israel Annexes West Bank; Coalition Weighs Move After Palestinian State Recognition 

Saudi Arabia cautioned Israel on Sunday that any annexation of West Bank territory would have “major implications in all fields,” a warning issued just as several Western governments announced recognition of a Palestinian state.

The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal each declared recognition within a single day, arguing the step would strengthen prospects for peace while excluding Hamas. Riyadh did not specify which measures it might adopt, but Israeli officials believe normalization talks could collapse and Saudi airspace, first opened in 2022, might again be shut to Israeli flights. Analysts also noted that the Abraham Accords could come under strain.

The Saudi message landed as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his cabinet to discuss Israel’s response to the wave of recognitions. Among the options raised were closing consulates of supportive states and advancing annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Netanyahu said Israel’s decisions would be made after his meetings in the United States this week, but coalition members immediately pressed for action. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir vowed to introduce a proposal applying sovereignty over the West Bank, calling recognition of a Palestinian state “a reward for Hamas terrorists” that required “immediate countermeasures.” Likud ministers Miri Regev and Nir Barkat also voiced support for annexation.

Netanyahu himself rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state “west of the Jordan,” insisting recognition rewarded terror after the October 7 massacre. He highlighted settlement growth under his leadership and promised it would continue.

President Isaac Herzog condemned the foreign recognitions as emboldening Hamas, which still holds 48 Israeli hostages. Opposition leaders, while opposing Palestinian statehood, blamed Netanyahu for what they described as a “diplomatic disaster.”

European diplomats warned that annexation would be considered collective punishment and could jeopardize regional agreements. Sources close to US President Donald Trump likewise signaled that Washington does not support annexation amid already heightened tensions.

Saudi officials are expected to meet Trump and other Arab leaders during the U.N. General Assembly this week to discuss the war in Gaza and potential postwar arrangements.