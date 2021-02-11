Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Released From Prison
Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul, Aug. 27, 2017. (Emna Mizouni/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Loujain al-Hathloul
Saudi Arabia
prisoner release

Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Released From Prison

The Media Line Staff
02/11/2021

Prominent Saudi Arabian women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison after more than three years.  She was released on Wednesday and her family posted on social media photos of her at home. She will remain on probation for three years and is under a travel ban that prevents her from leaving the country for five years.

Hathloul, 31, and 10 other female activists were arrested in May 2018 as part of a sweeping crackdown on women campaigning for the right to drive. Weeks after her arrest Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving. She said she was subject to physical, sexual and psychological abuse in prison. The Saudi government denies the reports of torture.

She was found guilty on charges including agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order. She was also accused of having contacts with foreign diplomats, journalists, and activist groups. Her detention was roundly condemned by international organizations and human rights groups. US President Joe Biden already had begun to pressure Saudi Arabia to release political prisoners and to improve its human right record.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.