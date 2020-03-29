Donate
Saudi policemen manning a checkpoint on King Fahd Road in the capital Riyadh enforce the country’s curfew on March 26. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Saudi Arabia
coronavirus
Houthis
curfew
Missiles
YEMEN
Iran

Saudis Face Down Coronavirus, Houthi Missiles

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2020

Saudi Arabia has blocked off the Jeddah Governorate, in the western region of the kingdom, and extended the hours of a nightly curfew there, according to the official SPA news agency. The agency cited a source in the Interior Ministry, and said the moves were connected to the coronavirus pandemic. No one will be able to enter or leave the province, and the 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed nationwide last week will now begin each day at 3 p.m. in the governorate. The Gulf state is now reporting 4 deaths from the pandemic, and 1,203 confirmed cases, according to World Health Organization figures. Meanwhile, state media reports say Saudi forces intercepted missiles above the capital Riyadh and the southern city of Jizan late Saturday night. There were no claims of responsibility, but Iran-backed Houthi rebels have in the past launched both missiles and armed drones at Saudi Arabian targets. Riyadh, which leads a coalition fighting the Houthis, who have taken over much of Yemen, has also blamed Iran for similar attacks.

