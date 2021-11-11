Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Saudis Redeploying in Yemen, Not Withdrawing, Security Sources Say
Saudi forces stand guard during the arrival of Yemen's prime minister in Aden on November 18, 2019. (Saleh al-Obeidi/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
South Yemen
Saudi Arabia
redeploy
Aden

Saudis Redeploying in Yemen, Not Withdrawing, Security Sources Say

The Media Line Staff
11/11/2021

The Saudi-led coalition that is backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it is not withdrawing from the country. Instead, Yemeni security sources told Reuters on Wednesday, the Saudi military is redeploying as it continues to fight against the Iran-backed Houthis. The Saudi military withdrew from a military base in Burayqah district in the southern port city of Aden, taking troops, hardware and artillery, according to the report, leading to reports that the Saudis had withdrawn from south Yemen.

The internationally recognized government has been based in Aden in southern Yemen since the Houthis took over the country’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The UAE, part of the Saudli-led coaltion has scaled down its military presence in the country since 2019. The United States last week approved a major arms sale to Saudi Arabia, which the Saudis say they need to defend the country against Houthi attack, as the US works to broker a cease-fire in Yemen.

