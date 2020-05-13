Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (left) is shown with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak during a September 2019 conference in Abu Dhabi. (Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Saudi Arabia
Russia
energy ministers
joint statement
oil prices
market stability
price war

Saudis, Russians Issue Statement in Praise of Stable Oil Prices

The Media Line Staff
05/13/2020

The Russian and Saudi energy ministers say both countries are seeking a stable and balanced oil market following a price war they waged just weeks ago. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, issued the statement after a phone conversation on Wednesday. “We are… pleased with the recent signs of improvements in economic and market indicators, especially the growth in oil demand and the ease in concerns about storage limits as various countries around the globe begin to emerge from their stringent [coronavirus] lockdowns,” they said. On Monday, Riyadh announced it would further cut production by a million barrels a day starting in June. As recently as April, Saudi Arabia and Russia were involved in a noisy feud over an oil glut, with Riyadh threatening to increase production and force prices down to a level that Moscow could ill-afford. Russia finally agreed to scale back to a point the kingdom could live with. The price war, together with a plunge in demand due to the pandemic, exacerbated the glut and sent markets plummeting to 20-year lows.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.