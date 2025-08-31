Second Hostage Body Recovered in Gaza Identified as Idan Shtivi After Remains of Ilan Weiss Found Earlier

Israel confirmed Saturday night that the remains of Idan Shtivi, a 28-year-old taken hostage during the October 7 Hamas attack, have been recovered in Gaza. His body was located alongside that of Ilan Weiss, whose return was announced a day earlier.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint IDF and Shin Bet operation brought back the bodies of both men, calling Shtivi “a talented student of sustainability and government and a courageous man.” Netanyahu added that during the Nova music festival attack, Shtivi “helped save many participants” before being murdered and taken into Gaza.

Shtivi, an environmental sciences student at Reichman University, was remembered for his passion for nature and dedication to helping others. He is survived by his parents, Eli and Dalit, three siblings, and his partner, Stav. His identification was confirmed at the National Center for Forensic Medicine, and his family was formally notified by police and military officials.

Weiss, 56, was a member of Kibbutz Be’eri’s emergency squad and was killed defending the community during the October 7 massacre. His wife and daughter were kidnapped to Gaza but released in a November 2023 ceasefire. Two other daughters hid and survived, though the family dog was killed. Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Weiss for showing “courage and noble spirit” that day.

With the latest announcement, 48 hostages remain in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. Netanyahu reiterated that Israel’s campaign will continue until every hostage is brought home, saying, “We will not rest and we will not be silent until we return all our hostages home, both the living and the fallen.”