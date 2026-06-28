Secret Lebanon Security Annex Gives Israel Operational Freedom, Ties Withdrawal to Conditions

Israel and Lebanon agreed in a previously undisclosed security annex that any future Israeli military withdrawals from southern Lebanon will depend on conditions in the field rather than fixed deadlines, while preserving the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) authority to operate against immediate and developing threats inside the Yellow Line.

Although the full Israel-Lebanon agreement was published on the US State Department’s website, the accompanying security annex remained confidential at the explicit request of the Lebanese government, N12 reported. Its core provisions have now been cleared for publication.

One of the annex’s central provisions states that neither government is committed to a predetermined withdrawal schedule. Instead, Israeli redeployments will be based on operational assessments and whether objectives have been achieved, with the Lebanese government agreeing to that framework.

The document also addresses the phased introduction of the Lebanese Army into designated pilot zones. According to the disclosed provisions, no additional pilot areas will be established in the near term without Israeli approval. Two pilot zones currently exist in sectors previously agreed upon by both sides, and Israeli officials assess that it will take several weeks before Lebanese forces deploy there.

Another key provision codifies the IDF’s operational authority within the Yellow Line. The annex authorizes Israeli forces to take military action inside the designated area against both immediate threats and those that are developing.

Israeli officials are also monitoring what they believe could become an indirect challenge from Iran, N12 reported. Beyond concerns that Hezbollah could test the agreement on the ground, officials believe Tehran may attempt to use its separate understandings with the United States to seek additional Israeli concessions.

According to Israeli assessments, Iran could tell Washington to put pressure on Israel to withdraw from areas of Lebanon or agreements on the Iran deal could be held up.

Israeli officials fear such an approach could be used to pressure the United States into advocating a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, even as the annex links future withdrawals to operational conditions rather than a fixed timetable and preserves Israel’s military freedom of action within the Yellow Line.