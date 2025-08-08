Israel’s Security Cabinet Accepts Netanyahu’s Plan To Take Over Gaza City Despite IDF’s Concerns

The security cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military plan to take over Gaza City, despite the Israel Defense Force (IDF) Chief’s warnings about the risk to hostages and soldier casualties.

The approved plan appears to be a limited version of Netanyahu’s original proposal to conquer the entire Gaza Strip.

However, the premier’s stated aim of defeating Hamas implies that taking Gaza City will be the first in a series of military operations.

According to one report, the operation would be halted if an acceptable hostage deal is reached.

The plan reflects five principles recently adopted by Israel’s security cabinet: eliminating Hamas’ military capabilities, recovering all hostages—alive or dead—demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, ensuring Israeli security control, and establishing a civilian government not affiliated with Hamas or the PA.

Currently, Israel holds 75 percent of the Gaza Strip, and the plan includes taking over the remaining 25 percent, including Gaza City and refugee camps. It is believed the hostages are located in these areas, along with the majority of Gaza’s civilian population.

An alternative plan presented to the cabinet was rejected by a large majority of ministers, who believed it would not lead to Hamas’s defeat or bring the hostages home.

Netanyahu’s proposal has drawn concern from senior defense officials. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that a large-scale ground operation could endanger the hostages’ lives, place Israeli troops at risk, stretch military resources, and deepen the humanitarian crisis. “We have no way to guarantee that we won’t harm them,” he reportedly told ministers.

According to Israeli media, some ministers criticized Zamir for the results of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, but he defended the operation, saying it created the conditions necessary for future rescues. Shas leader Aryeh Deri sided with Zamir, urging Netanyahu to heed military caution.

Protests erupted outside Thursday night’s cabinet meeting, as families of hostages and demonstrators called on the government to halt the plan, fearing it would worsen the hostages’ plight.

Meanwhile, Hamas said it would view any new governing authority in Gaza as a proxy of Israeli occupation. A US official told The Jerusalem Post that Israel would determine the best course for its security.