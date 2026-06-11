Security Council Demands Accountability After Death of Serbian UNIFIL Peacekeeper

The United Nations Security Council condemned the killing of a Serbian peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and called for a swift investigation into the attack that left one peacekeeper dead and two others wounded.

In a press statement, Security Council members said the Serbian peacekeeper died from critical injuries sustained when mortar shells struck his position on June 4. Two additional peacekeepers were injured in the same incident.

Council members expressed condolences to the victim’s family and relatives, conveyed solidarity with Serbia, and extended sympathies to the United Nations. They also wished a full and rapid recovery to the wounded personnel.

The statement paid tribute to United Nations peacekeepers serving in conflict zones and thanked countries contributing troops to UNIFIL.

Security Council members noted that seven UNIFIL peacekeepers have been killed while carrying out their duties in southern Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing missiles and drones on March 2. Several other peacekeepers have also been wounded.

According to the statement, the deaths are part of a broader series of incidents involving intimidation, endangerment, and efforts to interfere with the mission’s mandated activities in southern Lebanon.

The council reiterated its support for UNIFIL and called on all parties to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, protect UN facilities, and preserve the mission’s freedom of movement in accordance with international law.

Members also stressed that peacekeepers must not be targeted and urged all parties to comply fully with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The Security Council called on the United Nations to conduct a rapid investigation through UNIFIL and keep relevant troop-contributing countries informed of developments and findings, consistent with Security Council resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021). It also called for those responsible for the attack to be held accountable without delay.

The statement urged increased international support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, including equipment, material, and financial assistance, to support deployment south of the Litani River and strengthen implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

Council members also expressed concern over the recent escalation in hostilities, urged all parties to respect the June 3 ceasefire, and reiterated their commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and unity.