Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Indonesian peacekeepers from UNIFIL patrol in the vicinity of El Adeisse, in southern Lebanon, on April 23. (Pasqual Gorriz/UN)
News Updates
UNIFIL
Lebanon
United Nations
Security Council
mandate
extension
unanimously
Middle East
Mideast
Israel

Security Council Extends Mandate for Peacekeepers

The Media Line Staff
08/30/2020

The United Nations Security Council on Friday extended by one year the mandate for UNIFIL, its peacekeeping force patrolling southern Lebanon. The council voted unanimously for the extension, at the same time broadening its powers to police the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hizbullah while backing a cut in the peacekeepers’ maximum-allowable manpower. The ceiling was dropped from 15,000 to 13,000 personnel, although it has been operating at well below that for several years. UNIFIL is seen as having been hesitant to reign in Hizbullah, which has often been involved in cross-border fighting with Israel. Last week, the Jewish state complained that a Hizbullah sniper opened fire on Israeli troops from a position about 100 yards from a UNIFIL outpost, with no reaction by the peacekeepers. It issued a complaint last year when several sophisticated tunnels were found to have been dug beneath the border by Hizbullah, directly under the nose of UNIFIL troops. Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, issued a statement after Friday’s extension, saying the Lebanese government “will be held responsible and will bear full responsibility for any escalation of tensions or the grave consequences” if Hizbullah continues such anti-Israel activities.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.