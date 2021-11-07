Americans need to understand the Middle East
Sudanese Forces Fire Tear Gas on Protesters Against Military Coup
Young Sudanese sit on a street barricades built overnight by anti-coup demonstrators in the capital Khartoum, following calls for civil disobedience to protest last month's military coup, on Nov. 7, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Sudan
civilian protesters
Coup

Sudanese Forces Fire Tear Gas on Protesters Against Military Coup

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2021

Hundreds of Sudanese people protesting last month’s military coup of the country rallied Sunday in the capital and several other cities, as part of a planned two-day strike and civil disobedience campaign.  Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at the rallies, which have reportedly been generally peaceful. Among the demonstrators were dozens of teachers carrying banners reading “No, no to military rule” outside of the Education Ministry in Khartoum.

At least 14 demonstrators have been killed and about 300 wounded since the start of the coup on Oct. 25, Al Jazeera reported, citing the independent Central Committee of Sudan’s Doctors.

The rallies came after calls by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions. The unions led the protests that toppled deposed president Omar al-Bashir April 2019.

