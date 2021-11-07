Sudanese Forces Fire Tear Gas on Protesters Against Military Coup

Hundreds of Sudanese people protesting last month’s military coup of the country rallied Sunday in the capital and several other cities, as part of a planned two-day strike and civil disobedience campaign. Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at the rallies, which have reportedly been generally peaceful. Among the demonstrators were dozens of teachers carrying banners reading “No, no to military rule” outside of the Education Ministry in Khartoum.

At least 14 demonstrators have been killed and about 300 wounded since the start of the coup on Oct. 25, Al Jazeera reported, citing the independent Central Committee of Sudan’s Doctors.

The rallies came after calls by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella of unions. The unions led the protests that toppled deposed president Omar al-Bashir April 2019.