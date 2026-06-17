Senate Defeats Measure To Limit President Trump’s Authority To Order Strikes by One Vote

A resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to halt military action against Iran that had not been authorized by Congress was narrowly defeated in the Senate on Tuesday.

The procedural measure failed by a 47-48 vote, falling short by a single vote.

The resolution, introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock, was brought forward as lawmakers sought to assert congressional authority over military engagements before the anticipated signing of a preliminary peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

Four Republican senators—Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy—joined most Democrats in supporting the measure. Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote with Republicans against it.

Five senators did not participate in the vote: Republicans Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Josh Hawley of Missouri; Democrats Michael Bennet of Colorado and Cory Booker of New Jersey; and independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The proposal represented the ninth effort by Democrats to limit the president’s authority to order military strikes since Israel and the United States launched air attacks against Iran in February.

It was intended to reinforce the War Powers Resolution, legislation enacted to reestablish Congress’ constitutional role in decisions involving military conflict. The law provides Congress with a mechanism to direct the removal of US forces from hostilities that have not received congressional authorization.

The vote took place as lawmakers awaited additional details about a memorandum of understanding expected to be signed Friday in Geneva. The agreement is intended to end the conflict between the United States and Iran and begin negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear program.