Senior Al Jazeera Reporter, Identified by IDF as Hamas Commander, Killed in Gaza Airstrike  
Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif in Gaza (screenshot: Youtube)

The Media Line Staff
08/11/2025

Anas al-Sharif, Al Jazeera’s most senior correspondent in Gaza, was killed Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The IDF said the strike specifically targeted al-Sharif, describing him as “the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization” responsible for advancing rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and troops. 

According to Palestinian sources, the strike hit a tent used by journalists, killing al-Sharif and another reporter, Mohammad Kariqa. The IDF released a statement at midnight, asserting that al-Sharif “posed as a journalist” and that intelligence documents— including personnel rosters, training course lists, phone directories, and salary records— proved his Hamas military role and integration within the Qatari-owned network. 

Al-Sharif, 29, from Jabalia, was among the few veteran reporters remaining in Gaza. Earlier in the war, his home was struck and his father killed. Minutes before his death, he posted on social media about “relentless bombing” in Gaza City and shared video footage of the strikes. 

The IDF said the operation was part of its continuing campaign against Hamas leadership and infrastructure. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced plans to intensify military operations in Gaza, targeting remaining Hamas strongholds. 

Al Jazeera confirmed al-Sharif’s death, saying the tent was hit in a “targeted Israeli attack” that also killed four colleagues, including cameramen. The network claimed more than 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began. 

