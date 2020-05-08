Donate
Houthi Fighters (Ali Al-Moshki)
Senior Houthi Commander Killed in Yemen

The Media Line Staff
05/08/2020

A senior commander in the special forces of the Yemeni Shiite Houthi rebels was killed Thursday, the rebels announced, amid fierce battles between the rebels and government forces in the country’s central provinces of Marib and Bayda. The commander, Mohamed Abdel Karim al-Hamran, had close ties to Houthi leader Abdul Malek al-Houthi and was the highest-ranking officer killed this year, part of an elite brigade trained by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group. Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government bombed Houthi targets across the provinces, including five military convoys. Dozens were reportedly killed and wounded on both sides. At least 16 fighters, mostly among the Houthis, were killed in Bayda. The rebel military spokesman, Yehia Sarea, said the pro-government forces had launched 11 ground assaults in Marib and Bayda and carried out 110 airstrikes, including on the rebel-held capital of Sana’a.

