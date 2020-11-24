Senior ISIS Leader Arrested in Baghdad

A senior leader of the Islamic State group was arrested at Baghdad International Airport. Abu Nabaa, who holds the title general administrative coordinator for ISIS, was arrested when he arrived at the Baghdad International Airport, to attend a meeting of armed groups on the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq’s capital. Abu Nabaa has operated on behalf of several armed groups since 2003, including al-Qaida and ISIS, the spokesman, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasul, told reporters on Monday. Three years after Iraq claimed to have defeated ISIS, the group continues to maintain sleeper cells in Iraq. Ten people were killed on Saturday night in Saladin province north of the capital, in an armed attack by what is believed to be a sleeper cell.