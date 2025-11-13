Senior Police Officer Backed by Ben-Gvir Investigated for Trying To Influence Undisclosed Case 

A senior Israel Police officer at the rank of deputy commissioner is under investigation for allegedly attempting to sway an internal case that has not yet been revealed to the public, prompting significant turmoil inside the force and a rare show of political backing from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Ynet reports.

The suspicions, disclosed after the officer was detained and questioned by the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID), center on claims that he interfered in a Lahav 433 inquiry involving a matter in which he reportedly had a personal interest.

According to officials familiar with the developing probe, the incident under review has not been publicly detailed and concerns a file still unresolved within the police. The officer, responsible for some of the organization’s most sensitive investigative work, was interrogated for more than seven hours before being released late Wednesday night under restrictions that bar him from police facilities for nine days and prohibit contact with others linked to the case. PIID investigators also seized his police vehicle.

Ben-Gvir personally telephoned the officer’s wife, according to Ynet, telling her that “The presumption of innocence applies to him.” She later said the family “believe in his innocence, and we will maintain that.”

To preserve confidentiality, the questioning was carried out at PIID’s Netanya offices. Police sources say many personnel connected to the matter have signed nondisclosure agreements, and a court-ordered gag prevents publication of details of the underlying case. Investigators are examining whether the deputy commissioner acted to assist a businessman with whom he is thought to have ties.

In parallel with the PIID effort, the police leadership has launched its own internal review. Commissioner Daniel Levy has appointed Assistant Commissioner Eli Macmull, who heads the national economic crime division, to cover the senior officer’s duties temporarily. Levy also summoned an urgent meeting with top commanders amid concerns over the gravity of the allegations.

Although the officer’s name remains under a gag order, the inquiry marks an extraordinary shock to Israel’s law-enforcement system. It comes as the police contend with wider institutional pressure, including the high-profile investigation surrounding Attorney-General for Military Prosecution Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional steps will be taken as evidence is reviewed.