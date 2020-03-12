Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Kenneth McKenzie, at the time a three-star general, is shown testifying at the US Senate in December 2018. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Iraq
rocket attack
Shiite militia
Iran
Kenneth McKenzie
Popular Mobilization Forces

Senior US General Blames Iraqi Shi’ite Militia for Fatal Rocket Attack

The Media Line Staff
03/12/2020

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who leads the US military’s Central Command, told senators on Thursday he believed a Shi’ite militia aligned with Iran was behind Wednesday’s rocket attack that killed two soldiers and a civilian contractor in Iraq. He was not specific, saying only: “I will note that the Iranian proxy group Kataib Hizbullah is the only group known to have previously conducted an indirect fire attack of this scale against US and coalition forces in Iraq.” Two of Wednesday’s dead – a soldier and the contractor – were Americans. The other soldier killed was British. They were at a base north of Baghdad. Iraq, like most of the Middle East, falls under the purview of the Central Command. Kataib Hizbullah is one of several Iraqi militias supported by Iran and collectively known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Its previous leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, died on January 3 in an American drone strike that also killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general and commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.