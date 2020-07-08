Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A Hizbullah supporter is shown on Wednesday chanting anti-American slogans at Beirut’s international airport, where US Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie arrived for a one-day visit. (Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
Lebanon
Gen. Kenneth McKenzie
US Central Command
visit
Michel Aoun
Hizbullah
1983 barracks bombing
economic crisis
Airport

Senior US General Visits Lebanon to Support its ‘Stability’

The Media Line Staff
07/08/2020

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who heads the US military’s Central Command, paid a one-day visit to Lebanon on Wednesday, meeting with President Michel Aoun and other officials. The visit was seen as a show of American support for the country, which is reeling under severe economic stress owing to a huge foreign debt, as well as major social protests that have paralyzed the nation on and off since last fall. The Middle East is under the Central Command’s purview. Protesters greeted McKenzie as he arrived at Beirut’s airport. They were primarily supporters of Hizbullah, a heavily armed, Iranian-backed Shi’ite group that the United States has defined as a terrorist organization. Hizbullah has described some Western efforts to help the country get back on its financial feet as “colonialism.” The US Embassy in Beirut – where the ambassador has come in for recent criticism following her statements on steps needed for Lebanon’s recovery – issued a statement saying McKenzie “reaffirmed the importance of preserving Lebanon’s security, stability and sovereignty.”  The embassy also said the general would visit a memorial to the 241 US Marines and other troops killed in the 1983 bombing of a barracks near the airport, which Washington has blamed on Hizbullah. Some of the demonstrators at the airport expressed support for the attack

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.