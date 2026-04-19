Sgt. First Class Lidor Porat Second IDF Reservist Killed in Lebanon Since Ceasefire Began; 9 Injured Saturday  

An Israel Defense Forces reservist was killed, and nine others were injured, on Saturday when an explosive device detonated under an engineering vehicle in southern Lebanon, marking the second such incident in two days since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was established on Thursday.

The military identified the slain soldier as Sgt. First Class (res.) Lidor Porat, 31, of the 769th “Hiram” Regional Brigade’s 7106th Battalion, from Ashdod. An initial probe found the vehicle had driven over a bomb planted by Hezbollah. Following the blast, Israeli forces struck several targets in the area.

The incident came a day after another deadly explosion in southern Lebanon. On Friday, Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon, 48, of the 226th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade’s 7056th Battalion, from Adi, was killed, and three soldiers were injured when a device detonated during a search operation in the village of Al-Jibbain.

According to initial findings, the Friday blast occurred as troops were scanning a building for weapons, and the device was not detonated remotely.

The ceasefire announced Thursday requires Israel to refrain from military activity unless attacked, while allowing forces to act in response to threats.

On Saturday, the IDF said troops from the 401st Armored Brigade identified “a cell of terrorists that violated the ceasefire understandings and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat, during their activity in southern Lebanon, south of the forward defense line area used to prevent a direct threat to northern communities.”

The military also reported striking a tunnel shaft after observing Hezbollah members exiting the site.