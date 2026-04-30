Sgt. Liam Ben Hamo, 19, Killed in Southern Lebanon Combat, Another Soldier Wounded

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that Sgt. Liam Ben Hamo a fighter in Battalion 13 of the Golani Brigade, was killed by a Hezbollah drone in southern Lebanon. In the same incident, an IDF soldier was moderately wounded and was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier today, the IDF announced that 12 soldiers were wounded by an explosive drone strike in northern Israel, including two moderately and ten lightly injured.

According to available information, earlier in the day two explosive drones were launched by Hezbollah toward forces from the 7th Brigade combat team operating in the Qantara area. One drone fell near the troops, while the other was neutralized by the forces.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I mourn the fall of Golani fighter Sgt. Liam Ben Hamo, who was killed in combat in southern Lebanon,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. He added that “Liam fought bravely and courageously against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to protect the security of Israel.”

“On behalf of the entire defense establishment, I send heartfelt condolences to his dear family, embrace you in this difficult hour, and wish a speedy recovery to all our heroic soldiers who were wounded,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

A security source told Walla that Defense Minister Israel Katz is considering a strong response against Hezbollah amid ongoing negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. At the same time, the Air Force struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon, including villages from which drones and unmanned aerial vehicles were launched toward Israeli forces and Israeli territory.